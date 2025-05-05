Tube Investments of India Ltd spurts 1.98%, gains for five straight sessions

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2965.9, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.1% in last one year as compared to a 8.97% gain in NIFTY and a 0.37% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Tube Investments of India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2965.9, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24456.1. The Sensex is at 80753.97, up 0.31%. Tube Investments of India Ltd has added around 15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 14.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22286.5, up 1.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2986, up 2.17% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 77.02 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

