Kalyani Steels standalone net profit declines 15.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Kalyani Steels declined 15.22% to Rs 55.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 65.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.89% to Rs 484.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 479.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.484.01479.7617.2219.9290.26102.3874.5287.6155.3965.33

