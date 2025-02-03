Suraj consolidated net profit rises 4.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales decline 31.67% to Rs 63.61 crore

Net profit of Suraj rose 4.75% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 31.67% to Rs 63.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 93.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales63.6193.09 -32 OPM %20.5912.34 -PBDT12.6511.78 7 PBT9.889.39 5 NP7.066.74 5

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

