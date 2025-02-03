Suraj consolidated net profit rises 4.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.67% to Rs 63.61 crore

Net profit of Suraj rose 4.75% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 31.67% to Rs 63.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 93.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.63.6193.0920.5912.3412.6511.789.889.397.066.74

