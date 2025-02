Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit rises 0.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.24% to Rs 242.33 crore

Net profit of Man Infraconstruction rose 0.88% to Rs 83.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 83.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.24% to Rs 242.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 241.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.242.33241.7625.1342.4791.01125.9388.91123.3783.7683.03

