TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 33.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.23% to Rs 126.94 crore

Net profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts rose 33.83% to Rs 41.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.23% to Rs 126.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 111.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.126.94111.1339.0836.3149.1238.0745.8434.6241.1830.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News