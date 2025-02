Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 52.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.55% to Rs 52.34 crore

Net profit of Nila Infrastructures rose 52.96% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 52.55% to Rs 52.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.52.3434.3110.3411.838.094.337.724.004.913.21

