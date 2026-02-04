Associate Sponsors

Kamadgiri Fashion standalone net profit declines 34.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 5:17 PM IST
Sales decline 21.55% to Rs 35.02 crore

Net profit of Kamadgiri Fashion declined 34.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.55% to Rs 35.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales35.0244.64 -22 OPM %6.806.23 -PBDT1.852.17 -15 PBT0.991.37 -28 NP0.661.00 -34

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

