India joins BRICS centre for industrial competencies to support manufacturing and MSME sector

India has joined the BRICS Centre for Industrial Competencies (BCIC) at an event organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry. The BCIC, launched in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), serves as a one-stop centre providing integrated support services to manufacturing companies and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across BRICS countries, with a focus on strengthening Industry 4.0 competencies. Following this, a Trust Fund Agreement was signed between DPIIT and UNIDO. The National Productivity Council (NPC) has been designated as the India Centre for BRICS Industrial Competencies. Under the policy guidance of DPIIT and with technical support from UNIDO, NPC will spearhead Indias engagement with BCIC and contribute to capacity building, productivity enhancement and adoption of advanced manufacturing practices.

