Kamdhenu Ventures consolidated net profit declines 26.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Kamdhenu Ventures declined 26.39% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.71% to Rs 54.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.54.4661.687.166.523.413.312.222.191.592.16

