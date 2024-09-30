Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Revathi Equipment India Ltd, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Kross Ltd and Emami Paper Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 September 2024. Revathi Equipment India Ltd, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Kross Ltd and Emami Paper Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd lost 20.00% to Rs 37.32 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Revathi Equipment India Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 2686.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4809 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1651 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd crashed 5.98% to Rs 45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kross Ltd fell 5.36% to Rs 210.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Emami Paper Mills Ltd corrected 5.27% to Rs 115. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63837 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8941 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News