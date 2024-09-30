Aurobindo Pharma slides after arm's Telangana facility gets 10 USFDA observations

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma slipped 2.60% to Rs 1,470.45 after US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued 10 observations to the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Apitoria Pharma's API manufacturing facility situated in Telangana.

The USFDA conducted inspection from 23 September to 27 September 2024.The inspection was closed with 10 observations.

The firm stated that the observations are of procedural in nature and will be responded to within the stipulated time.

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals and related services.

The pharma major reported 61.1% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 919.22 crore on a 9.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,457.65 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

