Volumes jump at Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd counter

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd saw volume of 8.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, Trident Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd saw volume of 8.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.05% to Rs.959.95. Volumes stood at 1.56 lakh shares in the last session.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 7.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.60% to Rs.774.25. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Saregama India Ltd recorded volume of 117.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.89 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.72% to Rs.621.10. Volumes stood at 9.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd registered volume of 203.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40.86 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.84% to Rs.37.04. Volumes stood at 42.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Whirlpool of India Ltd notched up volume of 7.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.61 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.23% to Rs.2,294.60. Volumes stood at 1.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News