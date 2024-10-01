Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd, Optiemus Infracom Ltd, CHD Chemicals Ltd and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 October 2024.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd, Optiemus Infracom Ltd, CHD Chemicals Ltd and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 33.59 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 39.23. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28540 shares in the past one month.

Optiemus Infracom Ltd tumbled 5.49% to Rs 768.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17561 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62784 shares in the past one month.

CHD Chemicals Ltd corrected 5.22% to Rs 6.54. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5648 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10285 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd fell 5.01% to Rs 609.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2168 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3019 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Taiwan warns of storm surge from Typhoon Krathon, mobilises 40,000 troops

'My eyes are bleeding': Elon Musk bans overuse of bold fonts on X

WTC 2023-25 points table: India, NZ, SL rankings; top batters & bowlers

Google's 'Circle to Search' feature could soon work with videos: Report

Navratri 2024: 5 largecap, midcap, smallcap stocks to buy for 10% upside

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story