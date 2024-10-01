Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd, Optiemus Infracom Ltd, CHD Chemicals Ltd and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 October 2024. Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd, Optiemus Infracom Ltd, CHD Chemicals Ltd and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 33.59 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 39.23. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28540 shares in the past one month.

Optiemus Infracom Ltd tumbled 5.49% to Rs 768.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17561 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62784 shares in the past one month.

CHD Chemicals Ltd corrected 5.22% to Rs 6.54. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5648 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10285 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd fell 5.01% to Rs 609.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2168 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3019 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News