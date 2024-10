With effect from 01 October 2024

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announced the change in senior management (one level below the Board) effective from 01 October 2024 is as under:

1. Vishal Shastri - Executive Director (Superannuation) 2. Shanti Swaroop Sharma - Executive Director (Superannuation) 3. Yogesh Bahukhandi - Executive Director (Superannuation)

