Rites bags order worth $4.28 mln from Tsiko Africa Logistics

Rites announced that it has received letter of award (LoA) from Tsiko Africa Logistics (Pty) for the supply and commissioning of an overhaul in-service cape gauge 3100 HP and diesel-electric locomotive.

The scope of work includes supply and commissioning and one-year onsite warranty of overhauled in service Cape Gauge 3100 HP, diesel electric locomotive.

The total consideration of the order is $4.28 million. The order will be executed within six and it has a one year warranty.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rites, a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 30 June 2024, the Government of India held 72.20% stake in the company.