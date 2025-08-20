Yaan Enterprises standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.13% to Rs 0.72 crore

Net profit of Yaan Enterprises rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.13% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.720.626.943.230.050.030.030.020.020.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News