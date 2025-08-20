Sagar International standalone net profit declines 91.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.04% to Rs 2.60 crore

Net profit of Sagar International declined 91.43% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.04% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.602.26-6.5423.450.140.550.040.470.030.35

