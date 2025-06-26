Board of Nestle India approves bonus issue of 1:1

At meeting held on 26 June 2025

The Board of Nestle India at its meeting held on 26 June 2025 has approved issue of bonus equity shares in ratio of 1:1. The Board also approved increase in authorised share capital from Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore.

The company proposes to issue 96,41,57,160 equity shares of face value of Rs 1/- each amounting to Rs 96,41,57,160/- under the bonus issue.

