Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Nestle India approves bonus issue of 1:1

Board of Nestle India approves bonus issue of 1:1

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 26 June 2025

The Board of Nestle India at its meeting held on 26 June 2025 has approved issue of bonus equity shares in ratio of 1:1. The Board also approved increase in authorised share capital from Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore.

The company proposes to issue 96,41,57,160 equity shares of face value of Rs 1/- each amounting to Rs 96,41,57,160/- under the bonus issue.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tejas Networks rallies after joining hands with Rakuten Symphony

SBC Exports rises on repeat export order from Dubai-based Gawgee Brothers

H.G. Infra Engg rises after incorporating WOS for battery energy storage project in Gujarat

Wall Street Mixed as Nasdaq Hits 4-Month High, Dow Falls Amid Weak Home Sales Data

Kaiser Corporation announces collaboration with Korea EHT

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story