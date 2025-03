Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance standalone net profit rises 143.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.55% to Rs 35.73 crore

Net profit of Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance rose 143.24% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.55% to Rs 35.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.35.7330.1461.1054.212.371.681.230.540.900.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News