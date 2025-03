Marwadi Shares & Finance standalone net profit rises 47.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.79% to Rs 192.26 crore

Net profit of Marwadi Shares & Finance rose 47.67% to Rs 73.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 49.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 32.79% to Rs 192.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 144.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.192.26144.7874.7470.32100.2368.4798.3066.8273.5449.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News