Indegene consolidated net profit rises 22.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Indegene rose 22.27% to Rs 91.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 75.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 686.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 635.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.686.80635.7018.3619.05143.50120.40124.10100.6091.7075.00

