Indegene consolidated net profit rises 22.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Indegene consolidated net profit rises 22.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 8.04% to Rs 686.80 crore

Net profit of Indegene rose 22.27% to Rs 91.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 75.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 686.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 635.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales686.80635.70 8 OPM %18.3619.05 -PBDT143.50120.40 19 PBT124.10100.60 23 NP91.7075.00 22

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

