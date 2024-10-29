Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vesuvius India standalone net profit rises 13.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 8.15% to Rs 443.52 crore

Net profit of Vesuvius India rose 13.57% to Rs 68.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.15% to Rs 443.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 410.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales443.52410.11 8 OPM %17.7920.01 -PBDT101.7390.29 13 PBT89.8680.82 11 NP68.4660.28 14

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

