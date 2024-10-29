Vesuvius India standalone net profit rises 13.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.15% to Rs 443.52 crore

Net profit of Vesuvius India rose 13.57% to Rs 68.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.15% to Rs 443.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 410.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.443.52410.1117.7920.01101.7390.2989.8680.8268.4660.28

