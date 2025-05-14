Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt reported to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4438.24% to Rs 15.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.53% to Rs 46.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

00.5246.2539.020-400.0073.5462.46-2.284.6729.6225.71-4.082.4222.2516.75-3.38-9.6515.430.34

