Sanguine Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:54 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of Sanguine Media reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.020 0 0.120.10 20 OPM %-150.000 --133.33-190.00 - PBDT-0.03-0.09 67 -0.16-0.10 -60 PBT-0.03-0.09 67 -0.16-0.10 -60 NP-0.03-4.09 99 -0.16-4.10 96

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

