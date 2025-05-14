Multiplus Holdings standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.44% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Multiplus Holdings rose 6.67% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.44% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.04% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.52% to Rs 1.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.400.411.631.5980.0073.1784.6682.390.320.301.381.310.320.301.381.310.320.301.031.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News