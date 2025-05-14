Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit declines 22.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.88% to Rs 40.70 croreNet profit of Indian Toners & Developers declined 22.39% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.88% to Rs 40.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.15% to Rs 22.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.40% to Rs 152.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 156.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content