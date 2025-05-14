Rushil Decor standalone net profit rises 43.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.98% to Rs 228.81 crore

Net profit of Rushil Decor rose 43.11% to Rs 12.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.98% to Rs 228.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 233.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.06% to Rs 48.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.61% to Rs 891.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 843.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

228.81233.43891.34843.9710.1012.5211.8214.2120.8123.1690.6990.5413.3715.8760.9761.2712.889.0048.3143.11

