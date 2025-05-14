Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rushil Decor standalone net profit rises 43.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Rushil Decor standalone net profit rises 43.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.98% to Rs 228.81 crore

Net profit of Rushil Decor rose 43.11% to Rs 12.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.98% to Rs 228.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 233.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.06% to Rs 48.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.61% to Rs 891.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 843.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales228.81233.43 -2 891.34843.97 6 OPM %10.1012.52 -11.8214.21 - PBDT20.8123.16 -10 90.6990.54 0 PBT13.3715.87 -16 60.9761.27 0 NP12.889.00 43 48.3143.11 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prabhav Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sanguine Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Multiplus Holdings standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit declines 22.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 41.89% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story