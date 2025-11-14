Kanco Tea & Industries consolidated net profit rises 80.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.61% to Rs 31.22 crore

Net profit of Kanco Tea & Industries rose 80.93% to Rs 9.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.61% to Rs 31.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.31.2227.4830.5625.048.886.108.245.429.775.40

