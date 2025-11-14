Dilip Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 22.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.87% to Rs 1925.89 crore

Net profit of Dilip Buildcon declined 22.85% to Rs 181.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 235.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.87% to Rs 1925.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2496.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1925.892496.7824.4521.43219.44236.15142.43150.49181.49235.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News