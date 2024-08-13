Kanishk Steel Industries standalone net profit declines 85.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.94% to Rs 79.73 crore

Net profit of Kanishk Steel Industries declined 85.11% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.94% to Rs 79.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 107.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.79.73107.660.972.891.163.110.671.630.211.41

