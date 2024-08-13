Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kanishk Steel Industries standalone net profit declines 85.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales decline 25.94% to Rs 79.73 crore

Net profit of Kanishk Steel Industries declined 85.11% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.94% to Rs 79.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 107.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales79.73107.66 -26 OPM %0.972.89 -PBDT1.163.11 -63 PBT0.671.63 -59 NP0.211.41 -85

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

