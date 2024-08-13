Seasons Textiles standalone net profit rises 550.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.76% to Rs 6.66 croreNet profit of Seasons Textiles rose 550.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.76% to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.666.92 -4 OPM %14.7114.60 -PBDT0.370.29 28 PBT0.03-0.15 LP NP0.130.02 550
