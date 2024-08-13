Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Seasons Textiles standalone net profit rises 550.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Seasons Textiles standalone net profit rises 550.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.76% to Rs 6.66 crore

Net profit of Seasons Textiles rose 550.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.76% to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.666.92 -4 OPM %14.7114.60 -PBDT0.370.29 28 PBT0.03-0.15 LP NP0.130.02 550

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tests 79K, down 650 pts as HDFC Bank weighs; Nifty near 24,150

Ethanol price hike buzz triggers rally in sugar stocks; soar up to 9%

Ensure level playing field during Assembly polls: EC to Haryana officials

LIVE news: Calcutta High Court asks RG Kar Hospital ex-principal to go on long leave

Security tightened in Kashmir for I-Day celebrations amid terrorist attacks

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story