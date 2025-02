Shakti Press standalone net profit declines 86.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.85% to Rs 3.34 crore

Net profit of Shakti Press declined 86.96% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 45.85% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.342.2917.9627.510.310.410.030.230.030.23

