Kansai Nerolac registers over 4% YoY decline in Q1 PAT; clocks EBIDTA of Rs 311.97 crore

Kansai Nerolac Paints has posted 4.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 215.6 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 224.9 crore in Q1 FY25.

For the quarter, the company declared net revenue of Rs 2,087.42 crore, a growth of 1.8% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

EBIDTA fell by 6.7% to Rs 311.97 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q1 FY26 was at Rs 310.08 crore, down by 4.1% from Rs 308.1 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Pravin Chaudhari, managing director, Kansai Nerolac Paints, said: During the quarter demand for Decorative showed signs of revival though an early monsoon impacted during the later part of the quarter.

KNP decorative performance was affected due to the disturbance in April which impacted key markets in the North. In Automotive, demand for KNP continued to be better than the market, on the back of various initiatives. Performance coatings registered strong growth. Raw material prices were benign. Forex remained volatile. The uncertainty in the environment due to geo-political factors continued and we remain watchful. Looking ahead, we anticipate an improvement in decorative demand driven by a favorable monsoon and the early onset of Diwali. Kansai Nerolac is one of the leading paint companies in India and is the leader in Industrial paints. The company has eight strategically located manufacturing units all over India and a strong dealer network across the country. The company manufactures a diversified range of products ranging from decorative paints coatings for homes, offices, hospitals, and hotels to sophisticated industrial coatings for most of the industries.