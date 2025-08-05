XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit rises 35.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 87.20% to Rs 92.31 crore

Net profit of XT Global Infotech rose 35.02% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 87.20% to Rs 92.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.92.3149.317.109.635.824.824.122.862.932.17

