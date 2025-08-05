Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd, SMS Lifesciences India Ltd, XT Global Infotech Ltd and PSP Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 August 2025.

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd soared 14.92% to Rs 30.19 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31580 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd spiked 13.30% to Rs 18.49. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5373 shares in the past one month. SMS Lifesciences India Ltd surged 12.13% to Rs 1249.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 837 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 631 shares in the past one month. XT Global Infotech Ltd exploded 12.09% to Rs 38.01. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25969 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3317 shares in the past one month.