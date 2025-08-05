Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd, SMS Lifesciences India Ltd, XT Global Infotech Ltd and PSP Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 August 2025.

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd, SMS Lifesciences India Ltd, XT Global Infotech Ltd and PSP Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 August 2025.

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd soared 14.92% to Rs 30.19 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31580 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd spiked 13.30% to Rs 18.49. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5373 shares in the past one month.

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd surged 12.13% to Rs 1249.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 837 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 631 shares in the past one month.

XT Global Infotech Ltd exploded 12.09% to Rs 38.01. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25969 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3317 shares in the past one month.

PSP Projects Ltd advanced 9.41% to Rs 702. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51936 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit rises 35.02% in the June 2025 quarter

The Anup Engineering standalone net profit rises 7.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit declines 28.23% in the June 2025 quarter

NBCC (India) wins Rs 103-cr contract from Lokpal of India for office renovation

Prakash Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story