Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karma Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Karma Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Energy Development Company Ltd, Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd, G M Breweries Ltd and GTL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 June 2025.

Energy Development Company Ltd, Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd, G M Breweries Ltd and GTL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 June 2025.

Karma Energy Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 69.6 at 11-Jun-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 65158 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3249 shares in the past one month.

Energy Development Company Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 26.29. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 61856 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13380 shares in the past one month.

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd spiked 17.91% to Rs 9.81. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

G M Breweries Ltd added 17.50% to Rs 842. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3278 shares in the past one month.

GTL Ltd gained 16.29% to Rs 10.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Balaji Telefilms receives NCLT approval for scheme of arrangement

Hilton Metal jumps on successful wagon wheel set manufacturing

Mahindra Logistics establishes new warehouse facility in Phaltan

Rishabh Instruments jumps after arm inks pact with Germany-based energy firm

KP Green rises after securing Rs 97.27 cr orders across segments

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story