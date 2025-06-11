Balaji Telefilms receives NCLT approval for scheme of arrangement

Balaji Telefilms has received the approval of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench vide its order dated 10 June 2025 for the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Alt Digital Media Entertainment ('First Transferor Company'), Marinating Films ('Second Transferor Company'), wholly owned subsidiaries, with Balaji Telefilms ('Transferee Company') and their respective shareholders, subject to regulatory approvals.

