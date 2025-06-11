Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Logistics establishes new warehouse facility in Phaltan

Mahindra Logistics establishes new warehouse facility in Phaltan

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To be operated as integrated logistics centre for Cummins India

Mahindra Logistics announced the launch of its new state-of-the-art warehousing facility in Phaltan, Maharashtra, strengthening presence in one of India's fastest-growing industrial corridors. Over 3 lakh sq. ft of this mega site is now operational as a dedicated site for Cummins India-a leading provider of power solutions in India-to optimize their nationwide operations through consolidation of products from multiple sources into one central location. Through this warehouse, Mahindra Logistics will strengthen Cummins India's logistic capabilities as well as improve supply chain efficiency, availability and visibility with an expansive integrated warehousing & distribution network.

Phaltan is rapidly emerging as a key logistics and manufacturing hub and this Integrated Logistics Centre for Cummins India is strategically located near Pune with direct access to key highways and industrial zones. Through this facility, Mahindra Logistics reinforces its commitment to provide integrated logistics solutions and manage end-to-end supply chain for its customers, including site identification, greenfield development, and unified manufacturing and distribution operations. As the region's most advanced warehousing project, this site will support Cummins India's inbound and outbound logistics operations, warehouse management, last-mile dispatch management as well as support in agile manufacturing operations. The company's agile, efficient, and scalable solutions will help enhance operational visibility, service levels, and cost efficiency for the customer.

Built in alignment with global sustainability standards of Cummins India, Mahindra Logistics warehouse is renewable energy operated and integrates sustainable features such as solar panels and advanced water treatment systems. The facility will also generate over 500 employment opportunities for local communities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rishabh Instruments jumps after arm inks pact with Germany-based energy firm

KP Green rises after securing Rs 97.27 cr orders across segments

Dollar index near one-week low; US inflation in focus

GTL Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nifty above 25,150; media shares rally for 3rd day

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story