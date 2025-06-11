Mahindra Logistics establishes new warehouse facility in Phaltan

To be operated as integrated logistics centre for Cummins India

Mahindra Logistics announced the launch of its new state-of-the-art warehousing facility in Phaltan, Maharashtra, strengthening presence in one of India's fastest-growing industrial corridors. Over 3 lakh sq. ft of this mega site is now operational as a dedicated site for Cummins India-a leading provider of power solutions in India-to optimize their nationwide operations through consolidation of products from multiple sources into one central location. Through this warehouse, Mahindra Logistics will strengthen Cummins India's logistic capabilities as well as improve supply chain efficiency, availability and visibility with an expansive integrated warehousing & distribution network.

Phaltan is rapidly emerging as a key logistics and manufacturing hub and this Integrated Logistics Centre for Cummins India is strategically located near Pune with direct access to key highways and industrial zones. Through this facility, Mahindra Logistics reinforces its commitment to provide integrated logistics solutions and manage end-to-end supply chain for its customers, including site identification, greenfield development, and unified manufacturing and distribution operations. As the region's most advanced warehousing project, this site will support Cummins India's inbound and outbound logistics operations, warehouse management, last-mile dispatch management as well as support in agile manufacturing operations. The company's agile, efficient, and scalable solutions will help enhance operational visibility, service levels, and cost efficiency for the customer.