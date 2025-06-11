Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hilton Metal jumps on successful wagon wheel set manufacturing

Hilton Metal jumps on successful wagon wheel set manufacturing

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Hilton Metal Forging surged 5% to Rs 66.26 after the company announced the successful manufacturing of forged railway wagon wheel sets.

These sets have been inspected and approved by RITES, the Indian governments railway inspection agency. Each wagon wheel set includes two forged wheels and one forged axle, with each railway coach or wagon requiring four such sets.

As part of the Make in India initiative, Hilton aims to reduce dependence on Chinese imports and cater to the growing domestic demand. The company plans to manufacture over 3,000 wheel sets in FY26, scaling up to more than 12,000 in FY27, with an installed capacity target of 20,000 wheel sets per year.

This expansion aligns with the Government of Indias emphasis on increasing the share of freight transport via rail from 27% to 45% by 2030. With 98% rail route electrification and the ongoing Mission Raftaar to boost train speeds, demand for reliable rolling stock components is rising.

Hilton Metal Forging is engaged in the business of manufacturing of iron and steel forging, recognized export house, presently catering to the needs of oil and gas, reineries and pharmaceutical industries.

On a standalone basis, net profit of Hilton Metal Forging soared 723.64% to Rs 4.53 crore while net sales rose 32.93% to Rs 44.97 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

