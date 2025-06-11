Rishabh Instruments jumps after arm inks pact with Germany-based energy firm

Rishabh Instruments rallied 5.15% to Rs 316.45 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Lumel SA signed a contract worth Euro 5 million (Rs 50 crore) with leading Germany based energy sector company to supply electronics devices.The company has signed a contract with leading Germany based company operating in the energy sector to supply the advanced electronics devices that will play a critical role in supporting industrial automation initiatives within the energy industry.
This strategic partnership stems from several months of collaborative development and engineering efforts between the teams at Lumel SA and the German company. The resulting products are tailored solutions, engineered to address the specific technical and operational requirements of the energy sector.
This agreement is valid through the end of 2026, with strong potential for extension based on performance and evolving project needs.
Dineshkumar Musalekar, whole-time director of Rishabh Instruments, said, This Euro 5 million contract marks a pivotal milestone in our European expansion strategy, affirming us as a trusted technology partner in the global energy sector. Our collaboration with the leading Germany based energy sector company, a respected leader across Europe and international energy markets, underscores our capability to deliver sophisticated, customized solutions for critical industrial applications.
The success of our recent facility modernization has strategically positioned us to meet the growing demand for advanced energy automation solutions. Germanys leadership in the energy transition makes this partnership very crucial for us. As we continue to expand our product portfolio, this collaboration establishes a robust foundation for sustained growth in Europes most dynamic energy markets.
Rishabh Instruments is engaged in the business of manufacturing, design and development of global energy efficiency solutions. It focuses on electrical automation, metering and measurement, precision engineered products. It is the global leader in manufacturing and supply of analog panel meters, and among the leading global companies for manufacturing and supply of low voltage current transformers.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 43% to Rs 116.20 crore on 54.5% increase in net sales to Rs 984.48 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app