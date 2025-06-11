Rishabh Instruments jumps after arm inks pact with Germany-based energy firm

Rishabh Instruments rallied 5.15% to Rs 316.45 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Lumel SA signed a contract worth Euro 5 million (Rs 50 crore) with leading Germany based energy sector company to supply electronics devices.

The company has signed a contract with leading Germany based company operating in the energy sector to supply the advanced electronics devices that will play a critical role in supporting industrial automation initiatives within the energy industry.

This strategic partnership stems from several months of collaborative development and engineering efforts between the teams at Lumel SA and the German company. The resulting products are tailored solutions, engineered to address the specific technical and operational requirements of the energy sector.

This agreement is valid through the end of 2026, with strong potential for extension based on performance and evolving project needs. Dineshkumar Musalekar, whole-time director of Rishabh Instruments, said, This Euro 5 million contract marks a pivotal milestone in our European expansion strategy, affirming us as a trusted technology partner in the global energy sector. Our collaboration with the leading Germany based energy sector company, a respected leader across Europe and international energy markets, underscores our capability to deliver sophisticated, customized solutions for critical industrial applications. The success of our recent facility modernization has strategically positioned us to meet the growing demand for advanced energy automation solutions. Germanys leadership in the energy transition makes this partnership very crucial for us. As we continue to expand our product portfolio, this collaboration establishes a robust foundation for sustained growth in Europes most dynamic energy markets.