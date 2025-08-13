Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karnataka Bank Q1 PAT slides 27% to Rs 292 cr

Karnataka Bank Q1 PAT slides 27% to Rs 292 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Karnataka Bank reported standalone net profit declined 27% to Rs 292.40 crore on a 2.4% rise in total income to Rs 2,619.64 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The banks profit before tax (PBT) for Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 356.49 crore, marking a 31.2% decline from the same period last year.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter was at Rs 755.60 crore, down 16.36% from Rs 903.36 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Net interest margin (NIM) reduced to 2.82% in Q1 FY26 compared with 3.54% reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The bank's provisions (other than tax) and contingencies surged 175.24% to Rs 110.80 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 40.26 crore in Q1 FY25.

Operating profit was at Rs 467.29 crore in Q1 FY26, down 16.34% from Rs 558.59 crore in Q1 FY25.

As of 30 June 2025, the banks aggregate business (gross) stood at Rs 177,509.19 crore, a YoY growth of 1.12%. The aggregate deposits grew 3.16% YoY to Rs 103,242.17 crore, while gross advances declined 1.57% YoY to Rs 74,267.02 crore.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 2,571.09 crore as of 30 June 2025, as against Rs 2,668.45 crore as of 30 June 2024. Net NPAs stood at Rs 1,049.53 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,228.25 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

The ratio of gross NPAs declined to 3.46% as of 30 June 2025 from 3.54% as of 30 June 2024. The ratio of net NPAs stood at 1.44% as of 30 June 2025 compared to 1.66% as of 30 June 2024.

Provision coverage ratio (PCR) increased by 314 bps to 81.11% as of 30 June 2025 from 77.97% as of 30 June 2024.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank improved to 20.46% in Q1 FY26 compared to 17.64% in Q1 FY25.

Raghavendra S Bhat, managing director & CEO of the Karnataka Bank, said, During the period, the Bank has registered a moderate YoY growth in top-line numbers. The investments made by the bank during the last FY on the development of infrastructure and processes will start showing results in the coming quarters.

and resultantly NII. Further, the bank is also pursuing its efforts to create quality credit assets, and initiatives are there at all levels to restrict slippages and recover non-performing assets. Our path of growth is a continuous process, and we are committed to all the stakeholders.

Karnataka Bank, a leading 'A' Class Scheduled Commercial Bank in India, was incorporated on 18th February 1924 at Mangaluru.

Shares of Karnataka Bank shed 0.78% to Rs 170.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indoco Remedies gains on receiving USFDA nod for Rivaroxaban tablets

Honasa Consumer spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 65% QoQ

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Rivaroxaban Tablets

Suzlon Energy slides as Q1 PAT slumps 73% QoQ to Rs 324 cr

Wall Street Surges as Inflation Data Boosts Rate-Cut Hopes

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story