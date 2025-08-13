Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indoco Remedies gains on receiving USFDA nod for Rivaroxaban tablets

Indoco Remedies gains on receiving USFDA nod for Rivaroxaban tablets

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indoco Remedies rose 1.56% to Rs 296.15 after the company announced it had received final approval from the USFDA for its ANDA for Rivaroxaban tablets USP.

The approval covers strengths of 2.5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 20 mg. The approved tablets are bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Xarelto Tablets, manufactured by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The product will be manufactured at Indocos facility in Verna Industrial Area, Goa (L-14, Verna, Goa 403722).

Rivaroxaban is an oral anticoagulant used for the treatment and prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE) a serious condition involving blood clots in the veins, which can lead to complications such as pulmonary embolism.

Commenting on the development, Aditi Panandikar, managing director of Indoco Remedies, said, Besides reflecting the capability of Indoco Remedies to deliver products of high-quality standards, this development also provides impetus to our growth aspirations in an important market such as the US.

Indoco Remedies is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of formulations (finished dosage forms) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 40.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 22.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined by 12.57% to Rs 383.89 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Honasa Consumer spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 65% QoQ

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Rivaroxaban Tablets

Suzlon Energy slides as Q1 PAT slumps 73% QoQ to Rs 324 cr

Wall Street Surges as Inflation Data Boosts Rate-Cut Hopes

SpiceJet plans to expand its fleet ahead of peak winter season

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story