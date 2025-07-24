Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 13.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.43% to Rs 2568.55 crore

Net profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 13.69% to Rs 521.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 458.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 12.43% to Rs 2568.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2284.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2568.552284.5367.3364.99687.36612.91687.36612.91521.45458.65

