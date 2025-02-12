Kashyap Tele-Medicines reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.04 croreKashyap Tele-Medicines reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 and during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.05 -20 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
