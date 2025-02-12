National Fittings standalone net profit declines 13.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.65% to Rs 20.82 crore

Net profit of National Fittings declined 13.33% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.65% to Rs 20.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.20.8216.5710.1814.972.502.461.641.641.041.20

