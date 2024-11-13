Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.92% to Rs 74.42 crore

Net profit of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 27.27% to Rs 13.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.92% to Rs 74.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.74.4289.5818.6421.6614.9919.8813.3419.0713.8719.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News