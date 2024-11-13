Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 16.92% to Rs 74.42 crore

Net profit of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 27.27% to Rs 13.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.92% to Rs 74.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales74.4289.58 -17 OPM %18.6421.66 -PBDT14.9919.88 -25 PBT13.3419.07 -30 NP13.8719.07 -27

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

