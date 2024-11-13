Delton Cables standalone net profit rises 154.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 94.64% to Rs 174.92 crore

Net profit of Delton Cables rose 154.95% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 94.64% to Rs 174.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.174.9289.875.758.604.013.603.103.298.493.33

