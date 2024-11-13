Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delton Cables standalone net profit rises 154.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 94.64% to Rs 174.92 crore

Net profit of Delton Cables rose 154.95% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 94.64% to Rs 174.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales174.9289.87 95 OPM %5.758.60 -PBDT4.013.60 11 PBT3.103.29 -6 NP8.493.33 155

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

