Kaycee Industries standalone net profit rises 19.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.18% to Rs 15.38 croreNet profit of Kaycee Industries rose 19.11% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.18% to Rs 15.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.96% to Rs 5.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.99% to Rs 53.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content