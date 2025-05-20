Tata Motors allots 1.13 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Tata Motors has allotted 1,13,583 equity shares under the Tata Motors Limited Share-based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2021. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up Ordinary/Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 7,36,31,74,989 divided into 3,68,13,48,742 Ordinary/Equity Shares of Rs 2 each to Rs 7,36,34,02,155 divided into 3,68,14,62,325 Ordinary/Equity Shares of Rs 2 each (considering the amount of subscribed share capital plus shares forfeited less calls in arrears).

