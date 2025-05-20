Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins order of Rs 10.77 cr

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins order of Rs 10.77 cr

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has been awarded a work order from Dredging Corporation of India for the work of conducting single beam and multi beam surveys (with hull/ side mounted transducer) with suitable steel hull survey launch and dinghy boat with equipment and manning etc., at Deendayal Port. The contract is for a period of three years and is valued at Rs 10.77 crore.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

